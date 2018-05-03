The Harry Potter Generation Is Here To Save The World

You know that one friend who organises everything in your group? Who orders when you go out for dinner? Who sends you a timetable of activities when you go away together? Thanks to comedian Geraldine Hickey, there’s a name for her: Nicole.

Plus, Amelia Lester joins us in the studio to discuss the generation that is going to change the world - Generation Z.

And Mia met the French President, Emmanuel Macron and she needs to tell us about it. Bad.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Out Louders Facebook group

Mia wants you to subscribe to Sealed Section while eating a Mason Cake Jar.

If you need a laugh Jessie thinks Ursula Carlson will cheer you up.

Holly wants more people to watch Wild Wild Country on Netflix

