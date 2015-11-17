Everyone Gets A Platform

News
The movement No Platform aims to stop people who have fringe opinions and viewpoints from speaking. But what about our the right to free speech? We can’t stop masterdating around here and when you hear about it, you’ll be finding some alone time and doing it too. And would you hire someone to be your mum for a few hours? There’s a business for that.

Show notes:

Your host is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi.

You can contact the show via facebook, search for the Mamamia Podcast Network, via twitter @mamamipodcasts or by emailing podcast@mamamia.com.au

Monique recommends the instagram,unspirational

Jamila recommends Freeze Dried Strawberries for your afternoon sugar hit.

Mia recommends the Lena Dunham Podcast  Women Of The Hour

 

This podcast was sponsored by Zip. 

Experience the Zip Effect. Drink more water. Feel more woohoo.

Increase your water intake with Zip HydroTap and improve your happiness, health, and wellbeing, inside and out.

Zip HydroTap provide water any way you like it. Pure tasting, instant boiling, chilled or sparkling, filtered and crystal clear- at the touch of a button. To learn more, visit www.zipwater.com

The Zip Effect. It’s water. Refreshed.

 

 

