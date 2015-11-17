Everyone Gets A Platform

The movement No Platform aims to stop people who have fringe opinions and viewpoints from speaking. But what about our the right to free speech? We can’t stop masterdating around here and when you hear about it, you’ll be finding some alone time and doing it too. And would you hire someone to be your mum for a few hours? There’s a business for that.

Your host is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi.

You can contact the show via facebook, search for the Mamamia Podcast Network, via twitter @mamamipodcasts or by emailing podcast@mamamia.com.au

Monique recommends the instagram,unspirational

Jamila recommends Freeze Dried Strawberries for your afternoon sugar hit.

Mia recommends the Lena Dunham Podcast Women Of The Hour

