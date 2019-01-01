Dating Burnout & Little Heartbreaks

Yesterday, the Golden Globes nominations were released and it’s a firm… no. From everyone. But one piece of commentary that’s emerged is begging us to stop "hate binging" shows like Emily in Paris. Are these nominations entirely our fault? And how do we feel about award shows without the glitz and glam of the red carpet, how relevant are they in a post-covid context?

Plus, Emily Vernem joins us to talk about Dating Burnout. There isn't really a space in society for single people who go through the loss of almost-relationships, but sometimes they can hurt just as much as full-blown breakups.

And, our best & worst of the week, including a Premier, sewage, dogs and birthdays.

THE END BITS



Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read Honeybee, by Craig Silvey.

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud

CREDITS



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie



CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.