News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Dating Burnout & Little Heartbreaks

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago · 31 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Yesterday, the Golden Globes nominations were released and it’s a firm… no. From everyone. But one piece of commentary that’s emerged is begging us to stop "hate binging" shows like Emily in Paris. Are these nominations entirely our fault? And how do we feel about award shows without the glitz and glam of the red carpet, how relevant are they in a post-covid context?

Plus, Emily Vernem joins us to talk about Dating Burnout. There isn't really a space in society for single people who go through the loss of almost-relationships, but sometimes they can hurt just as much as full-blown breakups.

And, our best & worst of the week, including a Premier, sewage, dogs and birthdays. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read Honeybee, by Craig Silvey.

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Dating Burnout & Little Heartbreaks

31 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid

31 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Problem With Women In Their Thirties

32 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Famous Mums Have Sex

34 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meet Susan, She's Your Worst Nightmare

35 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Have A Conversation About Changing The Date

30 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Tattoo That Divided Us

39 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trump's Final Humiliation & Mia's Neck

43 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How The Tennis Fiasco Became About A Woman's Hair

33 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trump's Cancelled, Celebrity Cannibals & Sexy Sex Scenes

37 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Best Books To Read This Summer

20 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Word Of The Year

29 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Best TV Shows To Binge This Summer

23 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Inside Mia, Holly & Jessie's Beauty Bags

33 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bonus: Recap Of The Year

36 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Betrayal Worse Than Cheating

34 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Friendship Ghosting Dilemma

31 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Man Kim Kardashian Tried To Save

31 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing What I Eat When...

32 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stop Telling Women To Stop Being Busy

36 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio