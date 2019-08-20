Playing The Dead Princess Card

It’s been a big week for the Royal family. Elton John is defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having a holiday and flying in a private jet. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is releasing statements about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. And Holly has a theory about how it’s all related.

Meanwhile, if the word brainstorm makes you cringe, we’ve got a solution that will help you get through it.

And at 9:30 am on Wednesday morning, Cardinal George Pell’s appeal against his child sexual abuse conviction was dismissed. The Court of Appeal sitting in Victoria rejected the centerpiece of Pell’s appeal in a 2-1 decision. So what does this mean?

TOUR DATES

Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August

Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.