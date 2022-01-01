News
Search

Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

Election Special: Will We Get A Result On Saturday?

What's a soft voter? Are there any election policies centered around women? If I care about the environment, who should I vote for? How many of us are early voting, and how will that impact getting a result on election day? As we crawl slowly towards the end of a grueling six-week campaign, Holly and Mia spoke to The Guardian Australia's political reporter, Amy Remeikis, to answer all your burning questions ahead of Saturday. 

Hosts: Mia Freedman & Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

With thanks to Amy Remeikis

