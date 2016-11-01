Drunk Girls & Fur Babies

Melbourne Cup may be over, but online gawking at drunk women at the races is not. Why? Isn’t it time we stopped snapping tipsy race-goers as if they’re wild animals in a nature documentary? Victoria's Secret have offered us something #diverse by having a model with stretch marks. The only problem is you can't see them. Plus, should animal owners refer to themselves as their pets' “mum” and “dad’? Jessie thinks yes. And the great generation debate returns.

