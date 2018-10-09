Don't Google Toad From Mario Kart

Mia found herself googling what the toad from Mario Kart looked like this week, and she had instant regret. Why you ask? Well, in her new book pornstar Stormi Daniels said Donald Trump’s privates...well, you’ll find out…

Plus, we're joined by award-winning journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna to talk about her investigation into convicted killer Kelli Lane.

And, do you have to have a political opinion in 2018? Jessie thinks so...

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

