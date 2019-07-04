Don’t Tell Me To Bring A Plate

Is asking someone to ‘bring a plate to your house’ problematic? Or just practical?
Plus, how many of you start your day with a to do list? Because according to one woman, the best thing you can do for your productivity is throw it out immediately.
And, seven Chinese women have built their dream house together and decided they'll all retire there. Is growing old with your best mates the 21st century dream?
We're asking the big questions on Mamamia Out Loud today....
Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast
RECOMMENDATIONS
Jessie: Watching Humanity on Netflix
Mia: Sarah's Channel on Youtube
Holly: Watching When They See Us on Netflix
END BITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.
Producers: Elissa Ratliff
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group
GET IN TOUCH:
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au
Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia
Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.
COME AND SEE US LIVE - FIND TICKETS HERE.
Melbourne - Malthouse Theatre Thursday 25th July
Hobart - Theatre Royal Wednesday 31st July
Brisbane - Brisbane Powerhouse Thursday 8th August
Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August
Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August
Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September
Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November