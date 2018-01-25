Does My Minora Look Big In This?

Got lady bits? Feel a bit self-conscious about them? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one. According to a new study, 50% of women feel weird about the way their vajayjay looks and they won't even show it to a doctor.

Plus, do you ever feel angry at work? You might be suffering from work rage so Jessie has come up with some tips to help you cope.

And Mia is sick of not seeing her age group represented on runways and in magazines, which makes us all wonder - what’s with all the famous 16-year-olds?

Oh, and it’s Australia Day, and we don’t really know what to say anymore...

Show Notes

Your host and the Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

Mia recommends The Big Sick and Fresh Off The Boat which you can find on iTunes.

Jessie recommends sending a friend an email with the funniest thing that happened today.

Rach recommends the Heavens Gate podcast and the Cults podcast.

