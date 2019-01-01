Trigger Warning: our first topic today discusses Child Sexual Abuse. If this brings up any issues for you you can reach out at any time to Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Does Scott Morrison need new friends? Yet again one of his “buddies” is making headlines, and we discuss why.

Plus, celebrity bathing habits. What do we know about them? Do we even care? Why are they even telling us?

And Zoom Drinks...yay or nay?

The End Bits`

Recommendations: Mia found a new show to watch called Sally4Ever, a new comedy that has just dropped on Binge.

Enrol in the Lady Startup Activation Plan here



Don’t forget to download the Mamamia App from your app store!

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.