BONUS: The One Thing To Eat When You're Heartbroken

We're dropping into your feed to share an awesome episode of our new podcast, What I Eat When, with you: https://omny.fm/shows/what-i-eat-when/playlists/what-i-eat-when

What do you eat when you're heartbroken?

From Malaysian curries to French pastries, Diana Chan is a cuisine connoisseur. Between being the Winner of Master Chef 2017 and her SBS show, Asia Unplated with Diana Chan, Diana has cultivated a worldly palette of unique flavour combinations.

Silva and Diana bond over a newly found love of hosting and their first bakes. Covering everything from the dishes Diana whips together to what she eats when she has a broken heart...perfect for Galentine's Day.

What I Eat When is a Mamamia podcast that’s all about meals, moments, and memories, because every meal tells a story.

LINKS

Diana's recipes and videos from Asia Unplated with Diana Chan are available now!

CREDITS

Host: Silvia Colloca

Guest: Diana Chan

Executive Producers: Zoe Ferguson and Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

If you want to send us feedback or your photo of today's recipe, then send us an email at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.