News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

BONUS: The One Thing To Eat When You're Heartbroken

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 29 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're dropping into your feed to share an awesome episode of our new podcast, What I Eat When, with you: https://omny.fm/shows/what-i-eat-when/playlists/what-i-eat-when 

What do you eat when you're heartbroken? 

From Malaysian curries to French pastries, Diana Chan is a cuisine connoisseur. Between being the Winner of Master Chef 2017 and her SBS show, Asia Unplated with Diana Chan, Diana has cultivated a worldly palette of unique flavour combinations. 

Silva and Diana bond over a newly found love of hosting and their first bakes. Covering everything from the dishes Diana whips together to what she eats when she has a broken heart...perfect for Galentine's Day. 

What I Eat When is a Mamamia podcast that’s all about meals, moments, and memories, because every meal tells a story. 

LINKS

Diana's recipes and videos from Asia Unplated with Diana Chan are available now! 

CREDITS 

Host: Silvia Colloca

Guest: Diana Chan

Executive Producers: Zoe Ferguson and Elissa Ratliff 

CONTACT US

If you want to send us feedback or your photo of today's recipe, then send us an email at podcast@mamamia.com.au 

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

BONUS: The One Thing To Eat When You're Heartbroken

29 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Two Types Of Burnout

40 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Holly Wants To Apologise To Britney Spears

35 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Childless By Circumstance

34 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dating Burnout & Little Heartbreaks

31 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid

31 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Problem With Women In Their Thirties

32 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Famous Mums Have Sex

34 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meet Susan, She's Your Worst Nightmare

35 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Have A Conversation About Changing The Date

30 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Tattoo That Divided Us

39 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trump's Final Humiliation & Mia's Neck

43 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How The Tennis Fiasco Became About A Woman's Hair

33 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trump's Cancelled, Celebrity Cannibals & Sexy Sex Scenes

37 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Best Books To Read This Summer

20 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Word Of The Year

29 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Best TV Shows To Binge This Summer

23 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Inside Mia, Holly & Jessie's Beauty Bags

33 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bonus: Recap Of The Year

36 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Betrayal Worse Than Cheating

34 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio