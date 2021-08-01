In the mid-2010s the #GirlBoss movement swept the world, giving way to a slew female entrepreneurs and a path for ambitious women to shatter glass ceilings. But soon the concept started showing cracks, and has recently been declared "dead." Mia, Holly and Jessie reflect on the legacy of #GirlBoss and wonder how helpful it was for women in business. ﻿﻿

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.