Dead Fish Before Breakfast

Holly had a rough morning. One of her kids fish died and things got ugly.

But that aside, we’ve got a lot to talk about. Like how many outfits do you need for your own funeral? Aretha Franklin HAD FOUR.

Plus, with the last grand slam tournament taking place for the year, we need to talk about female tennis players outfits. It seems a lot of people have opinions on what women wear on the court, but is it really that big of a deal?

And what happens when dads and daughters disconnect?

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Listen to Mia's interview with Moana Hope here:

