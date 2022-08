Tinder just turned ten, and after a decade of dating apps bringing strangers together, some clever people are pointing out that the entire world of online dating has been designed to benefit men. Mia, Jessie and Producer Em discuss their feelings about dating apps. What do we swipe for, and are women at a disadvantage?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, Emma Gillespie

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges