Crazy Ex-Girlfriends On The Loose

Is Tziporah Malkah the most interesting woman on TV right now? She has some stiff competition because this week the NSW Minister for Women admitted she's pro-life, meteorologists said we need to dump the term 'weather girls', Melania Trump continued to look utterly despondent, and there was a crazy ex-girlfriend on Married At First Sight. It's not all bad news though; we talk the AFL women's launch, and the kitchen trick that will transform your cheap wine into expensive tasting plonk.

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud

Email us: outloud@mamamia.com.au

To find any books mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place.

Sign up for Mia's newsletter, and Monz's newsletter here

And the weekly challenge (apart from trying out cheesy one-liners), is to tell a friend about the show. Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself. Don't look at their pics, you might see something weird, just go straight to the App Store, download the Mamamia Podcast app, or push straight onto the Podcast App on their iphone and subscribe them to this show. Much thanks. Many hugs.