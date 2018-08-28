Crazy Brides And Bad Bosses

Have you ever wondered why some of your colleagues aren’t that good at their jobs? There’s a reason and it’s called the Peter Principle.

Plus, to quote Annabel Crabb, this time last year Julie Bishop was the most powerful woman in Australian politics. Now she’s a backbencher who may duck out of politics first chance she gets. So how did we get here?

And, we really need to talk about crazy brides...

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Buy tickets for our live shows here.

Listen to the latest episode of This Glorious Mess here.

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.