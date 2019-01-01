News
Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

The Ad That Has Australia Gasping

Everyone is talking about the covid vaccine TV ads. These are our first look at the long-awaited campaign by the government to encourage more Australians to get vaccinated and they dropped yesterday. Two very different ads, but they've been universally panned. Why have they caused such backlash?

Plus, we need to talk about Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and… not Samantha. We have a lot of feelings about the first look at the Sex And The City reboot. 

And, an unpopular opinion about overthinkers. 

The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie and Mia want you to watch Luxe Listings Sydney on Prime Video

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.