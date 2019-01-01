News
The Tom Hanks Headline We Weren't Expecting

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 44 minutes

In the face of this now pandemic, our reactions to COVID-19 are being carefully monitored. Try to be careful and you might be accused of panicking and if you try to be chill, you might be seen as reckless. How should we be acting and what are some practical things we can do to start preparing for lockdown?

Also, Prince Harry has been prank-called by Russian pranksters. Luckily, they didn’t manage to get any sensitive information, so what is the point of pranks?

Plus apparently there is a healthy way to accept apologies. We discuss.

This episode of Mamamia Outloud is brought to you by Bupa... https://www.bupa.com.au/

 LINKS

The Cut article ‘How I Learned to Accept an Apology From a Friend’… https://www.thecut.com/article/how-to-accept-an-apology.html

RECOS

Rachel- Disorganised Crime, Smugglers Daughter Podcast… https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1248-disorganized-crime-smuggl-52910450/

Jessie- Sophie Hardcastle's book Below Deck… https://www.allenandunwin.com/browse/books/fiction/Below-Deck-Sophie-Hardcastle-9781760876388

Holly- Pet Rescue… https://www.petrescue.com.au/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Rachel Corbett and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

