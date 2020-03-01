Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look

In these times of crisis when tensions are high, we’re quick to criticise and blame. So, who are we looking towards for guidance? We discuss.

Also, COVID-19 really does not discriminate. Prince Charles has tested positive for the virus and some media sources have rushed to blame Meghan Markle. Are we shocked?

Plus, are we starting to look different from our pre-COVID selves? Now that we’re all holed up in our houses, there’s no actual need for that eyeliner or lipstick. But is anyone else having an identity crisis?

