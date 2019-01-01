Last week, actor/comedian/writer Jonah Hill posted something on social media that went viral. Something about his body, and people's fascination with its changed shape. The substance of his post is about common sense, but for some, it's an entirely alien idea - that you should never comment on someone’s body. Ever.

Plus, a list of demands from your menopausal colleagues

And is trauma having a...moment?

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

