It's happened to all of us. You find out a piece of information that is completely new to you, but somehow, everyone else already knows about it. How have you gone this many years not knowing what the numbers on a toaster mean?! Mia, Holly and Jessie confess the facts and life hacks that blew their minds. It's embarrassing, it's awkward but sometimes it's life-changing.


CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.