Confessions, Crocs and Election Day Sausages

mamamia out loud

08 Jun 2016 · 58 minutes

Sydney's beachside mansions fell into the water and we are a tiny-bit-not-sad-about it. The unfortunate side effect of yoga and pilates that no one is talking about.  Generation Y claim they are too poor to have children but do they just need to stop buying Diptyque candles and avocado smash? Crocs (the shoes) are worse for you than we thought. The election is nearing and vegetarians are feeling underrepresented in the sausage sizzles.   We explain the Stanford rape and how the ripple effects of this sexual assault case have reveberated across the world. And do you have a good group of friends? This week, an Ask Bossy that will remove all your faith in humanity and friendship.

This show was presented and produced by Monique Bowley with Kate De Brito and Holly Wainwright

Mia Freedman is in New York and will return next week.

For more Holly, listen to her podcast, This Glorious Mess. 

Have a question for bossy? Send a voice mail to askbossy@mamamia.com.au

Get in touch with the show via outloud@mamamia.com.au

Or like the facebook page to show you're an Outlouder too. 

Thanks to Dairy Australia for sponsoring the show: you are legendairy. Great recipes on their website too, including the 5 minute chocolate truffles that Monz made. 

KDB recommends UNREAL on Stan

Holly recommends Welcome To Leith on Netflix

Monz recommends the Sleep Cycle app, a free app through the app store on your phone.

