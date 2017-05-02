Colombian Prisons, Cougars and Facebook Shame

One minute, Cassie Sainsbury was a 22-year-old who was buying headphones for her wedding. The next, she's in a Colombian prison under drug charges. Why are we so obsessed with this story? The AFL has made history again, with Hawthorn hiring their first female CEO. Is it cynical to think it's another glass cliff situation? Vogue have announced the Wedding Trends That Are Sooooo Over For 2017 and we can't help but dissect. Is it still taboo for women to date men significantly younger than them? Does age in relationships really matter all that much? Everyone loves Masterchef, (including us), but does it need a female judge quota introduced or are we cooked in the head? And if Facebook's targeted ads are making you feel bad about your life, join the club.

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Mia Freedman will be back next week!

Holly recommends listening to Alec Baldwin on Death, Sex and Money podcast

Jessie is all about these 36 Questions to make you fall in love

Monz recommends adding a kick arse woman to Wikipedia to balance the gender imbalance.

