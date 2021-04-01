The Woman Who Refused To Be Cancelled

Has your newsfeed been flooded with images of a woman in suffragette white, her face a picture of defiant rage, calling for an apology from the Prime Minister? That's Christine Holgate, and she's found her voice.

Plus, one of the 2000s worst fashion trends is back, and it's bad news for just about all of us.

And, what happens when facts back up a problematic bias? The argument about racism and research that’s hit the headlines.

Recommendations: Jessie thinks you should read Ghosts by Dolly Alderton

