We’ve noticed some weird vibes coming from Chris Pratt lately, most recently in a birthday Instagram post to his wife that barely mentioned his wife, and sparked backlash about the way he described his daughter.

Plus we’ve got the details on the horror crowd surge that killed eight people during Travis Scott’s festival set in Texas. And, The Quicky host, Claire Murphy talks us through how she has become a successful morning person in more ways than one.

WARNING: Things get a bit sexy.





The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read Insatiable by Daisy Buchanan.



Learn more about MPlus here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Claire Murphy, and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead,

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.