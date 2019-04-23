We Need To Talk About Chris Lilley

Professional singer of sad love songs, Adele, has split with her husband Simon Konecki and the interview is rejoicing! Why? Because they know heartbreak means the sweet hits are coming. But should we be reveling in someone else’s misery because it’ll have a positive impact on our Spotify playlist?

And the Sri Lankan government turned off social media after the attacks that left over 290 people dead. But is social media important in a crisis and is taking that away a too authoritarian?

Plus, Chris Lilley is back with a brand new bunch of characters in his Netflix show, Lunatics. So, is it problematic?

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Rachel Corbett

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

This episode was made possible by Bonds Newbies - use the code Royal30 at bonds.com.au to get 30% off. Offer ends 28th of April.