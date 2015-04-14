News
Childless by choice: the last female taboo

mamamia out loud

14 Apr 2015 · 50 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Motherhood is still considered a benchmark that women should aspire to.  What happens when you have other plans? Will Hillary Clinton smash the biggest glass ceiling on the planet? A work uniform could change your life. And the reason you need to dust off a recipe book this week. 

Show notes

Thanks to Holly Wainwright for co-hosting, you can hear her on This Glorious Mess

Shelly Horton is happily childfree, thankyou very much

Jamila Rizvi has a challenge: cook from Jerusalem.

Monique Bowley is absorbed by ye olde period drama The Paradise - it's on Netflix.

Here's the story about that sex toy that can impregnate you

The woman that wore the same outfit to work everyday for 3 years

You can email us: podcast@mamamia.com.au

or

Facebook us here

And our sister shows are This Glorious Mess; Mamamia's parenting podcast

And Just Between Us; where the conversation goes further.

They are both excellent listening. Promise

 

 

 

 

