Check On Your Strong Friend

So many women own a bag, purse, or phone-case emblazoned with the name Kate Spade. And on Wednesday, this iconic designer was found dead in her home in New York, shocking everyone. So what are the conversations we should be having around her death?

Plus, if you’re seeing Sex And The City everywhere in your feeds this week, it’s because it is officially 20 years old. So what do Carrie and her mates mean to young feminists?

If you or anyone you know needs help contact: Lifeline on 13 11 14 - Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36- Headspace on 1800 650 890

