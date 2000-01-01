Boris Johnson is in a lot of trouble lately, so who better to explain what's going on with the UK Prime Minister than our very own Holly Wainwright? Ex-pat, expert and BoJo correspondent.

Plus, did Carrie and Big convince a whole generation to persevere with toxic relationships?



And Maya Angelou once said, "I've learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he/she handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, & tangled Christmas tree lights.” How do you hold up in some festive personality tests?

The End Bits

Get more Mamamia Out Loud over at MPlus!

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch Love Hard on Netflix

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.