News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Caroline Flack And Who's To Blame

mamamia out loud

20 hours ago · 39 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mikhaela Peterson recently announced that her father, author Jordan Peterson, who is known for taking issue with political correctness and condemning feminism is recovering from addiction to tranquillisers and a near-death experience. So does the fact that Peterson’s life is not in order, negate all his advice? 

Also, “I’m waiting for him to propose” and “I don’t want to pressure him”  are phrases we hear women say in heterosexual relationships. So Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg has asked, why are women still struggling to take charge when it comes to marriage and dating? 

Plus, the world is in shock after former Love Island UK host Caroline Flack died by suicide on February 15th. Caroline has been no stranger to the incessant bullying fuelled by tabloid culture, so who is to blame for Caroline’s death?

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, get help immediately.  Call Lifeline at 13 11 14.

This episode of Mamamia Outloud is brought to you by Cluey Learning

LINKS

Mikhaila Peterson’s video about her father Jordan Peterson… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTwEFa5NW2k

Sheryl Sandberg’s instagram post… https://www.instagram.com/p/B8jMbswn0XZ/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Caroline Flack And Who's To Blame

39 minutes  ·  20 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Female Sex Scene We Never Thought We'd See

41 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Weinstein’s Lawyer Just Told Us What She Really Thinks

43 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Taylor Swift And The "Annoying Woman" Syndrome

41 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The J. Lo And Shakira Debate That Split The Podcast

40 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Coronavirus Making People Racist?

42 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kobe Bryant And The Shock Of Sudden Celebrity Deaths

35 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

19 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Influencers In The Wild

44 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jen and Brad: A Forensic Analysis

40 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Third Person In Every Sex Scene

38 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

40 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

49 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

46 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

2020 Word Of The Year

25 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

13 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

18 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio