Model/Actor Cara Delevingne has taken the world on a tour of her lavish home. From a ball-pit to a costume room to a vagina tunnel, what is it about this house that's got Mia obsessed and Jessie repulsed?

Plus, what does Olympian Torah Bright regret about posting a particular photo on Instagram, and what does it say about our relationship with breastfeeding?

And, you may have seen it in the news… there is a reckoning taking place in the Australian music industry. Why is Amy Shark in the headlines this week?

The End Bits

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Starstruck on ABC iview. Narelda is binging The Act on SBS On Demand, and Jessie is embarrassed to admit she'd watching Too Hot To Handle on Netflix.

