Holly has recovered from her bout of COVID-19 thanks to some proper time-out spent resting. But following the doctor’s orders wasn’t as easy as she thought it would be. Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss the difficulty we have committing to rest, and why endlessly scrolling in bed doesn’t count.





CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Leah Porges