News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Great WFH Bra Debate

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 42 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Just yesterday, we learned that an end is in sight for Australia’s ongoing lockdown. What will help get us there faster is a tracking app which is meant to help the government trace contacts and therefore contain infection rates. So, how do we feel about installing a government-operated tracing app? 

Also, what’s the best way to make conversation during iso? A mere “how are you?” might not cut it. And what if all we want to do is complain in response?

Plus, to bra or not to bra? That is the question on many women’s minds at the moment. We discuss. 

This episode of Mamamia out loud is brought to you by Lego DUPLO... https://www.lego.com/en-au/themes/duplo

LINKS

No Filter episode with Osher Gunsberg… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/hayd-a-check-in-with-osher-gunsberg/

Article by Nikki Gemmel in The Australian… https://bit.ly/2wPP1Uq

Esther Perel on the Tim Ferriss podcast… https://tim.blog/2020/04/02/esther-perel-relationships-in-quarantine/

Bimby and Roy clothing line… https://www.bimbyandroy.com.au/

Whitney Cummings Netflix Show… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80213715

RECCOS

Jessie- Honey I Washed The Kids showergel… https://au.lush.com/products/all-bath-shower/honey-i-washed-kids

Mia- Acoustic Covers playlist on Spotify… https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DWXmlLSKkfdAk

Holly- Masterchef series on 10… https://10play.com.au/masterchef

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The Great WFH Bra Debate

42 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Just Come Clean, Pete Evans

41 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Very Different Easter Long Weekend

37 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Generation That's Really Nailing Isolation

37 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?

43 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great Relationship Accelerator

45 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

44 minutes  ·  31 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Unexpected Silver Lining

35 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look

41 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Feeling We’re All Feeling

42 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Big Bondi Beach Debate

39 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Celebrities Have Finally Given Us Something To Laugh About

37 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Some Unexpected Coronavirus Dilemmas

39 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Corona check-in. We need to have a family meeting

36 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Tom Hanks Headline We Weren't Expecting

44 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jessie Is In Quarantine

40 minutes  ·  10 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Kids Who Aren’t Boys Or Girls

38 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great Toilet Paper Panic

32 minutes  ·  03 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sleeping In Separate Rooms Is Sexy

40 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is It OK To Want A Mediocre Life?

41 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio