The Great WFH Bra Debate

Just yesterday, we learned that an end is in sight for Australia’s ongoing lockdown. What will help get us there faster is a tracking app which is meant to help the government trace contacts and therefore contain infection rates. So, how do we feel about installing a government-operated tracing app?

Also, what’s the best way to make conversation during iso? A mere “how are you?” might not cut it. And what if all we want to do is complain in response?

Plus, to bra or not to bra? That is the question on many women’s minds at the moment. We discuss.

LINKS

No Filter episode with Osher Gunsberg… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/hayd-a-check-in-with-osher-gunsberg/

Article by Nikki Gemmel in The Australian… https://bit.ly/2wPP1Uq

Esther Perel on the Tim Ferriss podcast… https://tim.blog/2020/04/02/esther-perel-relationships-in-quarantine/

Bimby and Roy clothing line… https://www.bimbyandroy.com.au/

Whitney Cummings Netflix Show… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80213715

RECCOS

Jessie- Honey I Washed The Kids showergel… https://au.lush.com/products/all-bath-shower/honey-i-washed-kids

Mia- Acoustic Covers playlist on Spotify… https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DWXmlLSKkfdAk

Holly- Masterchef series on 10… https://10play.com.au/masterchef

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

