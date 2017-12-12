Botox Is Good For Your Career, Apparently

Want a good career? Get botox. Apparently. Social scientists from the University of Tasmania say Botox can offer women "a future free from worrying about being traded in for a younger model by their partners or the workplace". But is this really the case?

Plus, why is everyone obsessed with an article called Cat Person?

And can Victoria’s Secret models be woke?

Also, Mia's obsessed with cricket. And we don't know what to do about it...

