Boris Johnson has stepped down as Britain's Prime Minister. So what happened, why did it take this long, and what comes next?

Plus, Nick Kyrgios is having the best and worst week of his life - so can Australia cheer for him in the Wimbledon Final on Sunday?

And our best and worst of the week ranging from TikTok to houseguest dogs to lotto.

The End Bits:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Emma Gillespie

