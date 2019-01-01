News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

mamamia out loud

6 days ago · 18 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Happy Christmas day!

While you’re enjoying your time away or getting stuck in awkward extended family conversations, why not bury yourself in a thought-provoking read? 

Jessie, Holly, and Mia share their favorite books of the year so you can get that bedside table stocked for the holidays.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud was brought to you by Amazon Prime Video

BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo

Fleishman is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

How to Be Second Best by Jessica  Dettmann

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney 

Any Ordinary Day by Leigh Sales

The Dog Runner by Bren MacDibble

How to Bee by Bren MacDibble

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Books by the Bronte Sisters

LINKS

The Book Club Podcast- https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/mamamia-book-club/

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here...https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

13 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

18 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio