BONUS: Inside Mia, Holly & Jessie's Beauty Bags

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 33 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mia, Holly and Jessie are going rogue and taking over one of Mamamia's most beloved podcasts, You Beauty. Listen for their beauty learnings of 2020 and hear them gush over their favourite products.

Shop my stash:
Mia - L'Oreal True Match liquid foundation $17
Jessie - L'Oreal Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti Wrinkle Serum $23
Holly - Sukin Balance 3-step Hair Kit $40

Spendey:
Jessie - Hourglass Scattered Light glitter eyeshadow $46
Mia - Ultraviolette Sunscreen $42-$47
Holly - Mukti Organics hyaluronic marine serum $109.95

Savey: 

Jessie - Phisohex anti-bacterial face wash $19
Mia - MCo beauty Xtend Lash tubular mascara $17
Holly - Revlon kiss cloud blotted lip colour in Airy Scarlet $12

Other products mentioned:

Go-To Fancy Face
Beaute Pacifique Vitamin A booster
Tatcha Moisturiser The Dewy Skin Cream 
La Roche-posay hyaluronic serum

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

