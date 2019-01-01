BONUS: Inside Mia, Holly & Jessie's Beauty Bags

Mia, Holly and Jessie are going rogue and taking over one of Mamamia's most beloved podcasts, You Beauty. Listen for their beauty learnings of 2020 and hear them gush over their favourite products.
Shop my stash:
Mia - L'Oreal True Match liquid foundation $17
Jessie - L'Oreal Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti Wrinkle Serum $23
Holly - Sukin Balance 3-step Hair Kit $40
Spendey:
Jessie - Hourglass Scattered Light glitter eyeshadow $46
Mia - Ultraviolette Sunscreen $42-$47
Holly - Mukti Organics hyaluronic marine serum $109.95
Savey:
Jessie - Phisohex anti-bacterial face wash $19
Mia - MCo beauty Xtend Lash tubular mascara $17
Holly - Revlon kiss cloud blotted lip colour in Airy Scarlet $12
Other products mentioned:
Go-To Fancy Face
Beaute Pacifique Vitamin A booster
Tatcha Moisturiser The Dewy Skin Cream
La Roche-posay hyaluronic serum
CREDITS
Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens
Producer: Emma Gillespie
