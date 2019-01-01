News
BONUS: Your Vaccine Questions Answered

Hello Outlouders! We're dropping into your feed on a Tuesday with a special mini-episode, talking all things Covid vaccination with Alison McMillan. She's the Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer with the Federal Government's Department of Health, so safe to say she's more than qualified to help us out. From which vaccine is right to you, to myth-busting and understanding the importance of getting vaccinated, Alison has you covered in under ten minutes.

For more resources and information, head to the Department of Health's Covid Vaccine site here.

