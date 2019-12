From bacon-inducing cancer, to the juices that cured it, join Monique Bowley, Jamila Rizvi and Lucy Ormonde as they take a look at the year of immoral mastication.

Show notes

Your hosts are Monique Bowley with Jamila Rizvi and Lucy Ormonde

Contact the show via email: podcast@mamamia.com.au

twitter @mamamiapodcasts

or Facebook - Mamamia Podcast Network

The full article by Lucy Ormonde is here

This show is part of the Mamamia Women's Network