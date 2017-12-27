BONUS: The Year That Was Marriage Equality

2017 was the year Australia finally decided it was time to make it legal for same sex couples to marry and to say it’s been a long journey is an understatement. Placed in the “too hard” basket by both Labour and the Coalition for too long, we began it might not ever happen.

What followed was possibly even more controversial - a non-binding postal vote. But, we got there in the end and just this month the first same sex couple got married.

The former Prime Minister Tony Abbott was the leading face of the NO campaign but his sister, Sydney City Councillor Christine Forster, became a powerful voice for change and she joins us to look back on the year that was.

