BONUS: The only books you need to read this summer

Each week on Mamamia OutLoud we’d give our recommendations of what we had watched/read or listened to that week. But you told us you wanted more. So we came up with three bonus episodes that would give you just that.

Need some good reads over summer? Mia, Monz and Jam have you sorted.

SHOW NOTES:

-The Wife Drought by Annabel Crabb

-The Atlantic Essay - What Isis Really Wants

-Helen Garner’s essay in The Monthly - The Insults of Age

-This House of Grief by Helen Garner

-Fatal Distraction by Gene Weingarten - An Essay in They Washington Post

-The Eye of The Sheep by Sophie Laguna

-A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

- The Anti Cool Girl by Rosie Waterland

-Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides

-You’ve Been Publicly Shamed by John Rohnson

-’I’m Finally Ready To Talk About My Anxiety’ by Mia Freedma on Debrief Daily

- Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert

-Annabel Crabb’s Quarterly essay on Malcolm Turnbull

-David Marr’s Quarterly Essay Faction Mann on Bill Shorten

-Reckoning by Magda Szubanski