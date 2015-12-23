BONUS: The only books you need to read this summer

Need some good reads over summer? Mia, Monz and Jam have you sorted.
SHOW NOTES:
-The Wife Drought by Annabel Crabb
-The Atlantic Essay - What Isis Really Wants
-Helen Garner’s essay in The Monthly - The Insults of Age
-This House of Grief by Helen Garner
-Fatal Distraction by Gene Weingarten - An Essay in They Washington Post
-The Eye of The Sheep by Sophie Laguna
-A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
- The Anti Cool Girl by Rosie Waterland
-Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides
-You’ve Been Publicly Shamed by John Rohnson
-’I’m Finally Ready To Talk About My Anxiety’ by Mia Freedma on Debrief Daily
- Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert
-Annabel Crabb’s Quarterly essay on Malcolm Turnbull
-David Marr’s Quarterly Essay Faction Mann on Bill Shorten
-Reckoning by Magda Szubanski