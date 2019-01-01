News
Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

BONUS: Needles & Stitches: The Surprising Birth Story Of Fiona Falkiner

Surprise! We have a new podcast called The Delivery Room hosted by our very own Jessie Stephens, and we wanted to share it with you...Follow The Delivery Room wherever you get your podcasts. 

Model and former Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner and her fiance, journalist Hayley Willis, didn’t really have a birth plan. Fiona did know two things. She wanted to be induced. And she didn’t want to see a pair of forceps in the room with her.

So, did her birth wishes come true?

In this episode of The Delivery Room, Fiona and Hayley join Jessie to discuss the long road that led them into the birthing suite in March 2021...

