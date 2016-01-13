SNEAK PEEK: The Binge. Making A Murderer.

So...did he do it? Join Rosie Waterland and our TV bingers as they discuss the show that everyone's talking about.; Making a Murderer. This bonus episode is part of a new show we're working on....we just couldn't hold our tongues any longer.
Show notes:
Your hosts are Rosie Waterland, Sarah Jane Collins and Laura Brodnick
This show was produced by Monique Bowley
Tell us something via email podcast@mamamia.com.au
tweet us @mamamiapodcasts
or join the conversation on facebook
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network