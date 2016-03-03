BONUS: 14 Questions Straight Women Have For Gay Women

What's it like to fall in love with a women? Why do some lesbians like to dress like men? And what are the most offensive things people do or say? There are some questions straight women want to know of their gay friends but are sometimes too afraid to ask.
These are those questions. And the answers and stories will surprise, delight, and shock.
Thank you to all the women who shared their stories, answered questions in good faith and humor, and told us what's what. It's truly awesome of you all.
To support this show and the women on it, please subscribe in itunes and leave a rating and a review.
This show was hosted and produced by Monique Bowley.
Mega thanks to:
Faustina Agolley
Lissy Elliot
Jo Lillicot
And a huge thankyou to the anonymous allies that emailed in with their stories, poems, and answers.
This show is part of the Mamamia Women's Network. Like the facebook page, tweet us @mamamiapodcasts or email podcast@mamamia.com.au
The national telephone and web counselling service for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) people, families and friends is Qlife. www.qlife.org.au or 1800 184 527