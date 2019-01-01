News
The Big Bondi Beach Debate

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 39 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This weekend, more than 20,000 people showed up to Sydney’s Bondi beach ignoring the social-distancing measures put forward by the government. So why does it feel like we’re being scolded by Scomo right now? Does shaming actually work? And, could it be that people are confused by the messaging?

Plus, a while back, Kanye West’s song ‘Famous’ sparked a mega-feud between him and Taylor Swift. A recording of the conversation between Taylor and Kanye has leaked and it made us wonder, has Taylor been wrongfully accused of lying this whole time?

LINKS

Jessie’s article ‘How to have a conversation with someone who is refusing to practise social distancing.’... https://mamamia.com.au/social-distancing-australia/

Miss Americana documentary on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81028336

Kanye West’s song ‘Famous’... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7FCgw_GlWc&has_verified=1

RECOS

Mia- The book Untamed by Glennon Doyle… https://www.amazon.com/Untamed-Glennon-Doyle-Melton/dp/1984801252

Jessie- The show Dare Me on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80243706

Holly- Sex Education on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80197526

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

