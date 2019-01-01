Births, Deaths and Brad

What’s it like giving birth in the middle of a pandemic in a city that’s locked down? We’re joined by our former host and new mum, Monique Bowley to tell us exactly what happened.

Plus, Jessie has a suggestion for how we get better at handling this great big moment of collective grief.

And, in case you missed it, Brad Pitt has a new girlfriend who is 27. And married. And Holly isn’t happy.

THE END BITS

Mia wants you to watch I Am Woman on Stan.

Holly wants you to watch Black Panther.

CREDITS

With thanks to the fabulous Monique Bowley (@moniquebowley on Instagram)

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Kee Reece

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

