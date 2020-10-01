There's No Good Way To Talk About An 18 Year Old's Body

This week, the internet tutted and muttered about megstar Adele’s so-called 'body reveal' when she hosted Saturday Night Live. But Holly doesn't want to talk about that, she wants to talk about a new wave of female artists, including Billie Eilish, who are removing their bodies from the pop culture narrative altogether.

Plus, what if, instead of a romantic relationship being seen as the pinnacle of happiness, we gave more consideration to our most important relationship being friendship?

And, our Best and Worst of the week, including puppies and 'clicky' hips.

