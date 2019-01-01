ICYMI; A high-profile conservative political commentator in the US has asked when the US plans to invade Australia. Apparently, we're living in a 'tyrannical police-state.' So do we need America to save us?

Plus, when it comes to making big life decisions - is there a time of year that you really, really shouldn’t do it. And is it now?

And, our best and worsts of the week, which, this week, are a little bit TV-related, a little bit reunion related.

MPlus

Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

