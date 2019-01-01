BONUS: Best TV Shows To Binge This Summer

Holly, Jessie and Mia are here to save your holidays with a list of recommendations, shortlisting the very best in television, from a year we spent lots of time bingeing whatever we could.
From the obvious (The Crown) to the unique, including a documentary about an Octopus, this list of shows will see you into 2021 in great company.
THE END BITS
Recommendations:
Cheer on Netflix
The Split on Stan
My Octopus Teacher on Netflix
The Crown on Netflix
Sex Education on Netflix
Normal People on Stan
CREDITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens
Producer: Emma Gillespie
