BONUS: Best TV Shows To Binge This Summer

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 23 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Holly, Jessie and Mia are here to save your holidays with a list of recommendations, shortlisting the very best in television, from a year we spent lots of time bingeing whatever we could. 

From the obvious (The Crown) to the unique, including a documentary about an Octopus, this list of shows will see you into 2021 in great company. 

THE END BITS

Recommendations: 

Cheer on Netflix

The Split on Stan

My Octopus Teacher on Netflix

The Crown on Netflix

Sex Education on Netflix

Normal People on Stan

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

