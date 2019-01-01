BONUS: Best Books To Read This Summer

After a year many of us struggled to find the energy and attention span for a lot of reading, Holly, Jessie and Mia are here with the page-turners you won't be able to put down in 2021...

From big hits to an old classic, and even one from our very own, here is your definitive list of book recommendations to read this summer, into the rest of 2021 and beyond.

Books mentioned:

The Good Sister by Sally Hepworth

Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld

Three Hours by Rosamund Lupton

I Give My Marriage a Year by Holly Wainwright

Below Deck by Sophie Hardcastle

My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell

Phosphorescence by Julia Baird

A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius by Dave Eggers

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Darkness Visible by William Styron



Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie



